Montez Mathis goes 5-for-5 from deep in No. 14 Rutgers’ 81-76 win over Purdue

FOX Sports Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Montez Mathis goes 5-for-5 from deep in No. 14 Rutgers’ 81-76 win over PurdueMontez Mathis went a perfect 5-for-5 from three-point land and racked up 25 total points, five rebounds and an assist as his Rutgers Scarlet Knights defeated the Purdue Boilermakers, 81-76.
