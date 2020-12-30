|
Bucks set 3-point record in blowout of Heat
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Milwaukee set the single-game NBA record for 3-point field goals made, with 29 in a 144-97 victory over the Heat on Tuesday night.
