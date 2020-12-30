Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bucks set 3-point record in blowout of Heat

ESPN Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Milwaukee set the single-game NBA record for 3-point field goals made, with 29 in a 144-97 victory over the Heat on Tuesday night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Heat and Evaporation Causing 'Irreversible' Drying of Mongolia [Video]

Heat and Evaporation Causing 'Irreversible' Drying of Mongolia

UNIVERSITY OF GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN — Mongolia's semi-arid plateau may soon become as barren as parts of the American Southwest due to a "vicious cycle" of heatwaves, which exacerbates soil drying, and..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:09Published
Record heat will take a break over the weekend [Video]

Record heat will take a break over the weekend

Record heat strong hold.. for a few more days

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 02:28Published
Record heat continues to play out [Video]

Record heat continues to play out

Record, or near-record heat through Friday

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 02:21Published