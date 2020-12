ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit tests positive for COVID-19, will work College GameDay, Sugar Bowl from home Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Kirk Herbstreit said he and his family are feeling fine, but he'll call the Ohio State-Clemson game from his home. Greg McElroy also has COVID-19.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like