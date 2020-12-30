Global  
 

News24.com | Rashford strike takes Man Utd to second, amid Premier League Covid concerns

News24 Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Marcus Rashford's late strike beat Wolves 1-0 to move Man United into second on the log as fears over the season's continuation mount over rising Covid-19 infections.
