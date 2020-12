You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New video from Phoenix police shooting



Father of man shot by officers speaks with ABC15. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:30 Published on November 26, 2020 Skip Bayless: Chris Paul sees greatness in Phoenix alongside Devin Booker | UNDISPUTED



Chris Paul is on the move again, this time heading from OKC to Phoenix as part of a multi-player deal. The Phoenix Suns are hoping CP3 brings a leadership element to a team that went 8-and-0 in the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:15 Published on November 17, 2020 Costly Mistakes Lead To 49ers 3rd Straight Loss



Postgame reaction from New Orleans where the Saints beat the 49ers 27-13 on Sunday. San Francisco jumped out to an early 10-0 lead but committed a season-high four turnovers and had several costly.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:28 Published on November 16, 2020