Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thomas Tuchel wants Premier League job after leaving PSG amid Chelsea links

Football.london Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Thomas Tuchel wants Premier League job after leaving PSG amid Chelsea linksThomas Tuchel is once again being linked with the Chelsea job after he was sacked by Paris Saint-Germain despite a successful two years in the French capital
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'PSG job could be perfect for Poch' [Video]

'PSG job could be perfect for Poch'

The PSG job could be perfect for Mauricio Pochettino after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel, according to Simon Francis on The Football Show

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:02Published
PSG facing one of the world's greatest challenges at Old Trafford - Tuchel [Video]

PSG facing one of the world's greatest challenges at Old Trafford - Tuchel

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel believes his side are facing one of the game's greatest challenges as they aim for a UCL win at Manchester United.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:55Published
PSG morale "good" ahead of Leipzig faceoff despite recent defeat [Video]

PSG morale "good" ahead of Leipzig faceoff despite recent defeat

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN SQUAD TRAINING / PSG COACH, THOMAS TUCHEL, SAYING DEFEAT AGAINST MONACO HAS NOT HURT MORALE, THERE IS LACK OF PLAYERS USED TO THESE

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Man Utd or Arsenal could provide Thomas Tuchel with Premier League job he craves

Man Utd or Arsenal could provide Thomas Tuchel with Premier League job he craves Manchester United and Arsenal are two clubs being touted as potential destinations for Thomas Tuchel who was sacked by PSG this morning
Daily Star