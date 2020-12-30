Arsenal eye 20-year-old Premier League defender as Hector Bellerin replacement – report
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Arsenal are eyeing a potential swoop to sign Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey as a replacement for Hector Bellerin, according to a report in England. The Daily Mirror, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that FC Barcelona are looking to reignite their interest in Bellerin in the 2021 summer transfer window should Joan Laporta become the […]
