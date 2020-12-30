Australia drop opener Joe Burns and recall David Warner and uncapped batsman Will Pucovski for the third and fourth Tests against India.Full Article
Australia v India: Joe Burns dropped as hosts recall David Warner and Will Pucovski
IND vs AUS: David Warner, Will Pucovski in Sydney Test squad
Mid-Day
Australia on Wednesday brought back David Warner and Will Pucovski to bolster their under-fire batting line-up for the remainder of..
