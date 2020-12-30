Global  
 

Arsenal weigh up swoop for 21-year-old FC Barcelona midfielder – report

The Sport Review Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Arsenal are weighing up a potential swoop to sign FC Barcelona outcast Riqui Puig in the January transfer window, according to a report in England. The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal are in the market to sign a new midfielder who is capable of creating chances for team-mates and contributing goals. […]
