Arsenal weigh up swoop for 21-year-old FC Barcelona midfielder – report
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Arsenal are weighing up a potential swoop to sign FC Barcelona outcast Riqui Puig in the January transfer window, according to a report in England. The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal are in the market to sign a new midfielder who is capable of creating chances for team-mates and contributing goals. […]
