Arsenal weigh up swoop for 21-year-old FC Barcelona midfielder – report

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Arsenal interested in Puig According to a recent report from the Mirror, Arsenal are interested in trying to sign Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig next summer. The youngster has barely...

SoccerNews.com 16 hours ago



Man United enter the race to sign 24-year-old Premier League midfielder – report Manchester United are ready to compete with Arsenal and Liverpool FC for the signing of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma ahead of the January transfer window,...

The Sport Review 1 week ago



Arsenal want 26-year-old La Liga midfielder in January – report Arsenal are plotting a potential swoop to sign Sevilla’s Joan Jordan to bolster their midfield options in the January transfer window, according to a report in...

The Sport Review 1 hour ago



