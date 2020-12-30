‘It’s paramount’: Jamie Carragher pleads with Liverpool FC board to make key signing Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Jamie Carragher says it’s “paramount” that Liverpool FC sign a new centre-half in the January transfer window to ease the pressure on Jurgen Klopp’s makeshift defence. The defending Premier League champions lost Joel Matip to a second-half injury in Liverpool FC’s 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Sunday night. The […] 👓 View full article

