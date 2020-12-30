No position has consistently produced more superstars under Nick Saban at Alabama than running back. Najee Harris is the latest -- and perhaps most versatile -- of the group.Full Article
How Najee Harris defines the evolution of the Alabama running back
ESPN 5 shares 100 views
