Manchester United vs Aston Villa - Dean Smith will assess his players again tomorrow ahead of the journey up the M6 to take on the in-form Red Devils at Old Trafford.Full Article
Aston Villa team news for Man United including Trezeguet update
Tamworth Herald 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Villa fans all ask the same question as team news vs Man Utd confirmed
Tamworth Herald
Ross Barkley misses his seventh Aston Villa game in a row with head coach Dean Smith making only change to his side to face..
Aston Villa team news for Man United clash and return dates
Tamworth Herald