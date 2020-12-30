Global  
 

Canada's golden World Junior squad voted CP team of the year

CBC.ca Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
That group of peach-fuzzed teenagers, who overcame an early blowout loss, injuries, suspensions, controversy and illness, were rewarded a second time for their perseverance throughout a roller-coaster, edge-of-your-seat world juniors Wednesday by winning the team of the year award from The Canadian Press for 2020.
Battling lack of game time, Team Canada ramps up preparations for world juniors

 Like most of the players on Canada’s roster at this year’s 2021 IIHF world junior championship, Jamie Drysdale hasn’t played a competitive game since...
CBC.ca