Happy Birthday Goat James! Shannon Sharpe on LeBron’s legacy, 36th Birthday, & 17th season | UNDISPUTED
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 () We’ve got to start today off with birthday wishes for the King. LeBron James turns 36 years old today as his 18th season has just gotten underway. To make Skip cringe a little, 'Happy Birthday GOAT' has been trending on Twitter all morning. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about LeBron James on his 36th birthday.
Happy Birthday,
LeBron James!.
LeBron Raymone James
turns 36 years old today.
Here are five fun facts
about the professional
basketball player.
1. James was the youngest
player to be a No. 1 draft pick
in the NBA when he was 18.
2. He was on the cover of ‘Sports Illustrated’
when he...