Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Happy Birthday Goat James! Shannon Sharpe on LeBron’s legacy, 36th Birthday, & 17th season | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Happy Birthday Goat James! Shannon Sharpe on LeBron’s legacy, 36th Birthday, & 17th season | UNDISPUTEDWe’ve got to start today off with birthday wishes for the King. LeBron James turns 36 years old today as his 18th season has just gotten underway. To make Skip cringe a little, 'Happy Birthday GOAT' has been trending on Twitter all morning. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about LeBron James on his 36th birthday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Happy Birthday, LeBron James!

Happy Birthday, LeBron James! 00:55

 Happy Birthday, LeBron James!. LeBron Raymone James turns 36 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the professional basketball player. 1. James was the youngest player to be a No. 1 draft pick in the NBA when he was 18. 2. He was on the cover of ‘Sports Illustrated’ when he...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Happy Birthday, John Legend! [Video]

Happy Birthday, John Legend!

Happy Birthday, John Legend!. John Roger Stephens turns 42 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the singer. 1. His stage name was originally a nickname his friends gave him. 2. He..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published
Salman Khan celebrates 55th birthday, wishes pour in on social media|Oneindia News [Video]

Salman Khan celebrates 55th birthday, wishes pour in on social media|Oneindia News

A big day for all the Salman Khan fans as the actor celebrates his 55th birthday today. Salman celebrated his birthday with his family members at his Panvel farmhouse. He cut a cake at midnight with..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:14Published
Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi [Video]

Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi

Bollywood actor Salman Khan turned 55 on December 27. Salman was seen at his Panvel farmhouse. He cut a cake at midnight with the paparazzi outside his farmhouse. “I’m not celebrating my birthday..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:07Published