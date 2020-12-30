Skip Bayless talks Jerry Jones’ comments on Dallas Cowboys’ comeback | UNDISPUTED
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Jerry Jones made his weekly radio appearance and talked the Dallas Cowboys' comeback. He implied that the Cowboys have intentionally reeled it back offensively with Kellen Moore’s play-calling in order to help out a poor Dallas’ defense. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss this theory and whether or not they agree this is the cause for the Cowboys' comeback.
Jerry Jones made his weekly radio appearance and talked the Dallas Cowboys' comeback. He implied that the Cowboys have intentionally reeled it back offensively with Kellen Moore’s play-calling in order to help out a poor Dallas’ defense. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss this theory and whether or not they agree this is the cause for the Cowboys' comeback.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources