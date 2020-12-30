Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Skip Bayless talks Jerry Jones’ comments on Dallas Cowboys’ comeback | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Skip Bayless talks Jerry Jones’ comments on Dallas Cowboys’ comeback | UNDISPUTEDJerry Jones made his weekly radio appearance and talked the Dallas Cowboys' comeback. He implied that the Cowboys have intentionally reeled it back offensively with Kellen Moore’s play-calling in order to help out a poor Dallas’ defense. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss this theory and whether or not they agree this is the cause for the Cowboys' comeback.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rookie Quarterback Jalen Hurts Will Start For Third Straight Game When Eagles Face Dallas Cowboys [Video]

Rookie Quarterback Jalen Hurts Will Start For Third Straight Game When Eagles Face Dallas Cowboys

Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts has earned another start following an impressive performance in Philadelphia’s 33-26 loss at Arizona. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:30Published
Cowboys Santa Joins Special Holiday Edition Of Living Room Sports [Video]

Cowboys Santa Joins Special Holiday Edition Of Living Room Sports

CBS 11 Sports' Bill Jones and Keith Russell discuss Dallas' season with our very own Cowboys Santa!

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:12Published
Living Room Sports: A Look Back At Cowboys Christmas Album From 80s [Video]

Living Room Sports: A Look Back At Cowboys Christmas Album From 80s

This week's Living Room Sports takes a look back at the Dallas Cowboys' Christmas album from the 80s.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 06:11Published