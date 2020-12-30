Shannon Sharpe: Westbrook may average a triple-double with Wizards, but he’ll never win a championship | UNDISPUTED
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 () Russell Westbrook remains a triple-double machine with the Wizards. Westbrook got his 3rdone last night, joining Oscar Robertson as the only players to rack up 3 triple-doubles in their first 3 games of the season. The bad news for Westbrook is that it came in another loss as the Wizards remain winless on the year at 0-4. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Westbrook's future in Washington.
