Angelina Graovac in ’positivity' plea over OnlyFans nudes funding tennis career

Daily Star Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Angelina Graovac in ’positivity' plea over OnlyFans nudes funding tennis careerTennis professional Angelina Graovac has an OnlyFans account where she is selling naked pictures to help her sporting career as the teenager's playing earnings amount to just $3,500
