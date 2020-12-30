Global  
 

England World Cup duo Jimmy Greaves and Ron Flowers to be recognised in the New Years Honours list for contributions to football

talkSPORT Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Jimmy Greaves will become an MBE for his contribution to English football in the New Year Honours list. Greaves, who turned 80 in February, is joined by former midfielder Ron Flowers in becoming the last surviving members of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad to be honoured. Greaves scored 44 times across 57 appearances for his […]
