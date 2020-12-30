England World Cup duo Jimmy Greaves and Ron Flowers to be recognised in the New Years Honours list for contributions to football
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Jimmy Greaves will become an MBE for his contribution to English football in the New Year Honours list. Greaves, who turned 80 in February, is joined by former midfielder Ron Flowers in becoming the last surviving members of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad to be honoured. Greaves scored 44 times across 57 appearances for his […]
Jimmy Greaves will become an MBE for his contribution to English football in the New Year Honours list. Greaves, who turned 80 in February, is joined by former midfielder Ron Flowers in becoming the last surviving members of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad to be honoured. Greaves scored 44 times across 57 appearances for his […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources