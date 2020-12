Zdeno Chara did what?! Thursday, 31 December 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Less than a week before training camp was set to begin, Zdeno Chara shocked the hockey world by signing a one-year deal with the Washington Capitals. 👓 View full article

