Lindsey Vonn announces split from fiancee PK Subban a year after engagement Thursday, 31 December 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

American skiing great Lindsey Vonn has announced on social media that she has ended her three-year relationship with National Hockey League (NHL) star fiance PK Subban.



*Lindsey Vonn*



On Wednesday, Vonn Instagrammed this picture for her 2.1 million followers and captioned it: "Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal. However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely."

