Lindsey Vonn announces split from fiancee PK Subban a year after engagement

Mid-Day Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Lindsey Vonn announces split from fiancee PK Subban a year after engagementAmerican skiing great Lindsey Vonn has announced on social media that she has ended her three-year relationship with National Hockey League (NHL) star fiance PK Subban.

On Wednesday, Vonn Instagrammed this picture for her 2.1 million followers and captioned it: "Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some...
