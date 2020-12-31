Spurs' Becky Hammon becomes 1st woman in history to direct NBA team Thursday, 31 December 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Becky Hammon became the first woman to direct a team in NBA history, taking over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers following Gregg Popovich's ejection in the first half. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kim Ng Is First Woman GM in MLB History



Kim Ng Is First Woman GM in MLB History. On Friday, the Marlins hired 51-year-old Ng as their new general manager. Not only is Ng cementing her place as the first female GM in MLB history, but.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:23 Published on November 13, 2020

