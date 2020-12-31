Global  
 

Spurs' Becky Hammon becomes 1st woman in history to direct NBA team

CBC.ca Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Becky Hammon became the first woman to direct a team in NBA history, taking over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers following Gregg Popovich's ejection in the first half.
