Speedy Sir: Lewis Hamilton knighted in year-end royal honours

CBC.ca Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton received a knighthood Wednesday as part of Queen Elizabeth II's New Year's honours list, which also recognized British performers, politicians, public servants and people outside the limelight who worked to defeat the coronavirus and its devastating impacts.
