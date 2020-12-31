Georginio Wijnaldum set to make Liverpool FC decision this week – report Thursday, 31 December 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Georginio Wijnaldum is set to make a decision about whether to sign a new deal with Liverpool FC this week, according to a report in England. Sky Sports is reporting that the Netherlands international is set to make a decision about his future at the defending Premier League champions this week. The same article states […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

