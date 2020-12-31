As states and cities continue to clamp down on New Year celebrations, here are some virtual and offline options to ring in 2021Full Article
Where to spend NYE 2021
Hindu 5 shares 100 views
Illegal Fireworks In Sacramento This NYE
CBS 13 Sacramento
The CBS13 Sky Cam captured images of illegal fireworks being set off across the city.
NYE Shoutouts | LVMPD, NHP strike team
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Mostly cloudy and chilly New Year's Eve in Denver
7News - The Denver Channel
Essential Workers Ring In 2021 In Mostly Empty Times Square
CBS 2 New York
The COVID pandemic changed our lives and is now changing how we celebrate the last night of 2020. Spectators are missing from Times..
NYE Shoutouts | Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
13 Action News NYE 2020 team coverage at 6 p.m.
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Businesses adapt to New Years Eve amid COVID-19
ABC 10 News | San Diego