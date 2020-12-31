Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Best of 2020 on talkSPORT includes Simon Jordan vs Mino Raiola, Tyson Fury’s lockdown highlights, hilarious Ally McCoist Gazza tales and more

talkSPORT Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
It hasn’t been the year any of us expected, but here at talkSPORT we’ve given our all to give listeners a lift with some great content on air and online. While a lot of sporting action was curtailed for a large chunk of 2020, we’ve still had some remarkable sporting highlights; from Tyson Fury’s rematch […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like