Gary Anderson labels Wayne Mardle a ‘numpty’ after Mensur Suljovic analysis in another explosive interview as he books last-eight spot at PDC World Championship
Two-time champion Gary Anderson sailed into the last eight of the PDC World Championship – then called pundit Wayne Mardle a ‘numpty’. The 50-year-old ruled out any premature retirement talk, while once again playing down his chances of a third title despite a 4-0 whitewash of Devon Petersen. South African Petersen had a glimmer of […]Full Article