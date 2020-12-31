The NBA is planning to require players and many team staffers to wear sensor devices during all team-organized activities outside of games starting Jan. 7, according to a league memo obtained by ESPN.Full Article
NBA to require players to wear contact sensors
ESPN 5 shares 100 views
