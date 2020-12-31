Tennessee basketball enters Andy Katz’s Final Four favorites | FOX Sports

Andy Katz reveals his final college basketball tier rankings of 2021 including Gonzaga and Tennessee as Final Four favorites and an entire tier dedicated to the success of the Big Ten so far this season.Full Article
