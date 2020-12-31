Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani hit with three-game suspension by FA, ruling him out of Carabao Cup showdown with Man City, as well as Watford FA Cup tie and Aston Villa clash
Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani has been slapped with a three-game ban by the Football Association and fined £100,000 after an ‘aggravated breach’ of their rules. The charge related to a comment posted on social media by Cavani back in November. After inspiring United to a 3-2 comeback win over Southampton, the Uruguayan posted a […]Full Article