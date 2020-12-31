Mohamed Salah has refused to rule out a move from Liverpool, and former Reds player Dietmar Hamann thinks he knows the perfect replacementFull Article
Liverpool told to make tricky signing to replace Salah if he quits Anfield
Daily Star 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
CL: Diogo Jota shines in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Midtjylland
Lacklustre Liverpool beat Midtjylland 2-0 on Tuesday to make it two wins out of two in the Champions League but their defensive..
Mid-Day
Jurgen Klopp confident as Liverpool play Norwich tonight
*Liverpool:* Missing out on the Premier League title despite a record-breaking campaign was eased by winning a sixth European Cup..
Mid-Day