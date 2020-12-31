2021 Peach Bowl odds, line: Georgia vs. Cincinnati picks, predictions from model on 56-36 run
Published
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Cincinnati vs. Georgia on Friday 10,000 timesFull Article
Published
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Cincinnati vs. Georgia on Friday 10,000 timesFull Article
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Indiana vs. Ole Miss on Saturday 10,000 times
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated San Jose State vs. Ball State on Thursday 10,000 times