After trailing through 3 quarters to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks, Kyrie Irving showed up in the 4th quarter scoring 17 of his 25 points to pull out the Nets 145-141 win. Kevin Durant had a game-high 33 points to go along with 11 boards and 8 assists. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about KD's and Kyrie's chemistry.