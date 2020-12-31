The year of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is arriving. That would be 2021. Ever since the Olympics were postponed nine months ago, local organizers and the IOC have…Full Article
Welcome 2021: The year of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Japan Today 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Michael Phelps in doubt for postponed Tokyo Olympics
Mid-Day
The year of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is arriving. That would be 2021. Ever since the Olympics were postponed nine months ago, local..
-
Yes, there will be an Olympics in 2021, organizers say. Here's what they will look like
USATODAY.com
-
Year-ender 2020: How COVID-19's long shadow paused sports events globally
Mid-Day
-
Beijing Winter Olympics nearing amid fears of Tokyo's cancellation
Japan Today
-
All 68 domestic sponsors agree to new contracts for Tokyo Olympics
CBC.ca
You might like
More coverage
Sunrise
WCBI
WCBI Sunrise crew featuring Eric Crosswhite, Tara Wheeler and Vanessa Alonso.
Spectators likely allowed at 2021 Tokyo Olympics
Reuters Studio
Covid: Gymnast Dipa Karmakar resumes training after 5 months
HT Digital Content