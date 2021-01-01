Pascal Siakam has apparently paid the price for his late-game unsportsmanlike behaviour. The Raptors chose not to play Siakam on Thursday against the visiting New York Knicks, starting Norman Powell in place of the struggling forward.Full Article
Raptors' Pascal Siakam benched vs. Knicks as disciplinary measure: reports
