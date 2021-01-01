‘Everyone can see his ability’: BBC Sport pundit praises Liverpool FC star

‘Everyone can see his ability’: BBC Sport pundit praises Liverpool FC star

The Sport Review

Published

Garth Crooks has praised Trent Alexander-Arnold for the “resilience” he has shown in the Liverpool FC team this season. The 22-year-old has been a key player for Liverpool FC since breaking into the first team under Jurgen Klopp, and he was one of the standout performers in the Reds’ title-winning campaign last term. Alexander-Arnold has […]

Full Article