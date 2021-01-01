Bristol Rovers legend Ian Holloway has been typically forthright in his weekly Bristol Live column, explaining his decision to resign as manager of Grimsby Town and why he thinks the season should be paused.Full Article
Holloway explains why he quit Grimsby and why the season must be stopped
Bristol Post 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Have your say on Grimsby Town's season and Ian Holloway's squad so far
Grimsby Telegraph
Your chance to share your thoughts on how the Mariners are shaping up after the first 10 league games of the season
Ian Holloway reveals risk he took in Grimsby Town's first win
Grimsby Telegraph
Ian Holloway reacts to 'fantastic point' for Grimsby Town at Bolton
Grimsby Telegraph
You might like
More coverage
Ian Holloway reacts after Grimsby Town's heavy defeat to Salford City
Grimsby Telegraph
The Mariners suffered their second defeat of the new league season as they conceded three penalties at Blundell Park
How Grimsby Town's three new signings caught Ian Holloway's eye
Grimsby Telegraph
Ian Holloway says there will be carnage
Grimsby Telegraph