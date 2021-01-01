Alabama will play Notre Dame and Clemson will meet Ohio State in College Football Playoff semifinals on Friday as a chaotic season nears its end.Full Article
What to Watch in the College Football Playoff Semifinals
NYTimes.com 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
College football predictions, odds: Expert picks for Alabama vs. Notre Dame, Clemson vs. Ohio State bowl games
CBS Sports
Your betting guide with the best picks and overall plays for the 2020 College Football Playoff semifinals
-
College football predictions, odds: Expert picks for Alabama vs. Notre Dame, Clemson vs. Ohio State bowl games
Upworthy
-
College Football Playoff heat focused on Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields against Clemson
USATODAY.com
-
Alabama vs. Clemson IV? Joel Klatt makes College Football Playoff picks
FOX Sports
-
Watchability rankings: Which college football bowl games, including the CFP semifinals, are best bets for excitement
USATODAY.com
You might like
More coverage
Rose Bowl game relocated to Texas due to Covid-19
The Rose Bowl will no longer host of one of this season’s College Football Playoff semifinals on New Year’s Day due to Covid-19..
Bleacher Report AOL