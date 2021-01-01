Rashford sets his sights on more ´goals and assists´ for Man Utd

Marcus Rashford hopes his hunger for goals and assists will propel Manchester United to success this season. The England international has been in fine form so far this term, with his stoppage-time winner against Wolves on Tuesday helping the Red Devils crank up the pressure on leaders Liverpool.  United are now just three points behind the champions, […]

