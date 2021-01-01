Everton 0-1 West Ham: Toffees' quality players not in best condition - Carlo Ancelotti

BBC Sport

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says his team's "quality players are not in the best condition", after the Toffees lost 1-0 at home to West Ham.

