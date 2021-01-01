Ramos absent for Real Madrid against Celta Vigo

Sergio Ramos has not been named in Real Madrid’s squad for their LaLiga match Celta Vigo on Saturday. The Madrid captain did not train on Friday and, according to Marca, is struggling with a stomach issue. Ramos, the only unexpected absentee from a 23-man group, has scored twice in 13 league appearances this season. The […]

