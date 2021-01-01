Sergio Ramos has not been named in Real Madrid’s squad for their LaLiga match Celta Vigo on Saturday. The Madrid captain did not train on Friday and, according to Marca, is struggling with a stomach issue. Ramos, the only unexpected absentee from a 23-man group, has scored twice in 13 league appearances this season. The […]Full Article
Ramos absent for Real Madrid against Celta Vigo
SoccerNews.com 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
CL: Real Madrid seek Clasico response ater shocking 2-3 loss to Shakhtar
Mid-Day
Real Madrid won La Liga only three months ago because of their defensive steel and a relentless will to win but ahead of Saturday's..
You might like
More coverage
Sergio Ramos is world's best defender, says Zinedine Zidane
Mid-Day
Casemiro is suspended after picking up a yellow card although Real Mallorca at home on Wednesday is the kind of fixture Madrid..