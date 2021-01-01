Manchester United 2 Aston Villa 1 - Here's the reaction from Dean Smith who bemoaned Villa's lack of urgency in the first 45 minutes with Villa losing their fifth game from 15 this season.Full Article
Dean Smith critical of Aston Villa's slow start against Man United
