Gary Neville pops open champagne as Manchester United beat Aston Villa to move level on points with Premier League leaders Liverpool
Published
Manchester United started the New Year with a victory as they beat Aston Villa 2-1 to move level on points with Premier League leaders Liverpool. Bertrand Traore’s 58th-minute goal cancelled out Anthony Martial’s first-half opener, but Bruno Fernandes’ penalty extended the Red Devils’ unbeaten run to 10 games. Only goal difference is keeping United away […]Full Article