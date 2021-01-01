Gary Neville pops open champagne as Manchester United beat Aston Villa to move level on points with Premier League leaders Liverpool

talkSPORT

Manchester United started the New Year with a victory as they beat Aston Villa 2-1 to move level on points with Premier League leaders Liverpool. Bertrand Traore’s 58th-minute goal cancelled out Anthony Martial’s first-half opener, but Bruno Fernandes’ penalty extended the Red Devils’ unbeaten run to 10 games. Only goal difference is keeping United away […]

