After the Irish's postseason woes continued with a loss to No. 1 Alabama on Friday, coach Brian Kelly became agitated as he faced question after question about why he feels Notre Dame can't compete with the sport's elite.Full Article
Kelly irked by questions, 'narrative' after ND loss
ESPN 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
The 14 best beach movies you can stream right now
Business Insider
· *Though many beaches have opened for the season, those with COVID-related concerns are looking for summer..