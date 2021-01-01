Callum Paterson's second-half goal means Sheffield Wednesday leapfrog Derby County at the bottom of the Championship.Full Article
Derby fans on ref and missed chances after Sheffield Wednesday defeat
Derby Telegraph 5 shares 100 views
