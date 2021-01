Left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar is set to join the Suryakumar Yadav-led senior Mumbai team for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.



With the BCCI allowing state teams to have 22-member squads, Mumbai’s senior selection committee included pacer Krutik Hanagavadi and Tendulkar to the squad. Hanagavadi, 24, and Arjun, 21,...