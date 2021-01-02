Gary Neville praised Grealish during Aston Villa's 2-1 defeat against Manchester United on Friday but explained why the 25-year-old will not move to Old Trafford.Full Article
Gary Neville explains why Jack Grealish won't sign for Man United
Tamworth Herald 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Gary Neville shares how Jamie Carragher reacted to Jack Grealish goal
Tamworth Herald
Jack Grealish scored Aston Villa's equaliser against West Ham United in emphatic fashion and former Liverpool defender Jamie..
Phil Neville comments on Jack Grealish to Man United transfer
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Gary Neville questions Man United's Jack Grealish motivation
Tamworth Herald
You might like
More coverage
Gary Neville slams Jack Grealish for his part in Man United thumping
Aston Villa suffered another blow as they continued their battle against relegation
Sutton Coldfield Observer