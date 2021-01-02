See photos: Virat-Anushka, Hardik-Natasa chill at home on New Year

See photos: Virat-Anushka, Hardik-Natasa chill at home on New Year

Mid-Day

Published

*Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic and friends:* "Friends who test negative together spend positive time together! Nothing like a get together at home with friends in a safe environment. May this year bring a lot of hope, joy, happiness and good health. Stay safe!...

Full Article