Gary Neville praised Grealish during Aston Villa's 2-1 defeat against Manchester United on Friday but explained why the 25-year-old will not move to Old Trafford.Full Article
Gary Neville explains why Jack Grealish won't sign for Man United
Walsall Advertiser 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Gary Neville shares how Jamie Carragher reacted to Jack Grealish goal
Tamworth Herald
Jack Grealish scored Aston Villa's equaliser against West Ham United in emphatic fashion and former Liverpool defender Jamie..
Phil Neville comments on Jack Grealish to Man United transfer
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Gary Neville questions Man United's Jack Grealish motivation
Tamworth Herald