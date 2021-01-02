Hodgson unsurprised by Zaha transfer talk

Roy Hodgson is unsurprised by the transfer speculation around Wilfried Zaha, but he expects the star to stay at Crystal Palace. Zaha is again linked with a move away from Palace amid reported interest from Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. The 28-year-old has scored eight goals and provided two assists in 14 Premier League games this […]

