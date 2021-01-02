Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital in Kolkata after complaining of chest pain, condition stable
Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI head, has been admitted to Woodlands hospital in Kolkata after complaining of dizziness and chest pain.Full Article
According to reports, Ganguly was rushed to the hospital on Saturday morning after he complained of chest pain.